Thackeray cousins announce joint protest against Maharashtra’s three-language policy for primary classes

Estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will unite for the cause of the Marathi language, as their parties will stage a joint protest against the "imposition" Hindi and the state government's three-language formula for Classes 1-5.

The protest on July 5 will bring Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on the same platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both leaders had asserted on Thursday that they would vehemently oppose the imposition of Hindi and the three-language formula while addressing separate press conferences at the same time.

Uddhav had announced to join a protest by civil society at Azad Maidan on July 7, while Raj declared that he would take out a non-political march from Girgaum Chowpatty on July 6, and would invite leaders of all political outfits, including the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Talking to reporters on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Raj invited him to take part in the July 6 protest.

He said Uddhav immediately consented to be part of the protest but raised concerns that Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is celebrated across the state with much fanfare, falls on July 6, and it would be inconvenient for everyone.

Raut said the Sena (UBT) chief suggested a joint protest by both parties on July 5, and Raj also consented to it.

"A joint protest of MNS and Sena (UBT) will take place on July 5. There is only an issue of the timing because the time suggested by Raj Thackeray is 10 am, and it would be inconvenient for people," he said, adding that the parties will discuss the timings.

There has been a buzz about a possible rapprochement between the Thackeray cousins, and the language issue may prove to be the platform they need to put up a united front.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the two cousins feel there should be a fight similar to the one put up during the Samyukt Maharashtra movement for the formation of the state in 1960, and the Thackerays should lead it.

"Similar attacks are now taking place to break Mumbai and drive the Marathi manoos out of Maharashtra," Raut said.

He said other political parties will also be invited to take part in the protest.

MNS Mumbai president Sandeep Deshpande said, "As a Marathi manoos, I am happy for the way Raj saheb took the lead for Marathi manoos, and it was reciprocated by Uddhav saheb." Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it clear that Hindi is optional while Marathi is compulsory.

The row erupted after the state government last week issued an amended order stating Hindi will "generally" be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5.

According to the order, if 20 students per grade in a school wish to study any other Indian language, they can opt out of Hindi. If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed, or the language will be taught online.

School Education Minister Dada Bhuse has said that there will be no books for Classes 1 and 2.

The medium of instruction will be oral, and students of these two grades will be taught songs and shown pictures.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.