Important that all hostages are released, says India while expressing concern over situation in Gaza

India on Wednesday said it is concerned over the situation in Gaza and called for supply of humanitarian assistance to people of the conflict-hit Palestinian territory.

India's comments came as Israel resumed air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday triggering uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire that it sealed with Hamas in January.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 400 people were killed in the Israeli bombing.

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained," it said in a statement.

