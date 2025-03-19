MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Important that all hostages are released, says India while expressing concern over situation in Gaza

We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained, reads a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs

PTI Published 19.03.25, 05:27 PM
A view of destroyed buildings by Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

A view of destroyed buildings by Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. PTI picture.

India on Wednesday said it is concerned over the situation in Gaza and called for supply of humanitarian assistance to people of the conflict-hit Palestinian territory.

India's comments came as Israel resumed air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday triggering uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire that it sealed with Hamas in January.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 400 people were killed in the Israeli bombing.

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained," it said in a statement.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

