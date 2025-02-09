Iltija Mufti meets family of youth who died by suicide after alleged police torture in Kathua

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Sunday met the family of a youth who recently committed suicide after alleged torture by police over his suspected links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, party leaders said.

This comes a day after Iltija claimed that she and her mother Mehbooba Mufti had been placed under house arrest.

Makhan Din (25), a Gujjar youth from Billawar area of Kathua, ended his life by consuming insecticide at his home on Tuesday evening and recorded the act on a video claiming innocence. He denied any connection with terrorists, prompting separate probes by the police and the local administration.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X, “Finally Iltija managed to reach Bilawer in Kathua to meet the bereaved family of Makhan Din, who was driven to suicide by police torture." “It's deeply saddening that she (Iltija) had to endure so many obstacles and travel like a fugitive just to offer comfort to the victim’s family. The ruling party has shirked responsibility conveniently attributing all issues to the Lieutenant Governor. However, as a responsible opposition PDP will always strive to reach out to the people to offer solace,” she said.

On Saturday, Iltija claimed in a social media post that she and her mother were under house arrest in Srinagar.

"I intended to visit Kathua to meet Makhan Din's family and (I) am not being allowed to even move out. Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised," she said on X.

"My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she (Mehbooba) was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir (truck driver) was shot dead by the army," Iltija said.

