India revokes Turkish firm Celebi’s security clearance over national security concerns

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Aviation watchdog BCAS on Thursday revoked the security clearance for Turkish ground handling company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security".

The decision came days after Turkiye backed Islamabad and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Celebi Airport Services India, which is part of Turkiye-based Celebi, offers services at nine airports -- Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa (GOX), Ahmedabad and Chennai.

"... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said in an order.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the conflict.

There are calls in certain quarters for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism in the wake of Turkiye backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye.

According to Celebi's website, its presence in India grew exponentially with three different entities.

"Celebi’s first step into India started off with a joint venture with a mandate to provide comprehensive and world-class services at Mumbai International Airport.

Within a year, Celebi was registered in India to provide ground handling as Celebi Airport Services India and cargo services as Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India at Delhi International Airport," the website said. PTI RAM IAS MR MR

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.