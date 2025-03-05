MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 March 2025

If voted to power, RJD will introduce 100% domicile policy in Bihar, promises Tejashwi Yadav

The young leader alleged that 74-year-old Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was 'tired and should be retired' and the latter's ally BJP eats up reservations just like we have man-eaters

PTI Published 05.03.25, 08:53 PM
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. PTI picture.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said a "100 per cent domicile policy" will be implemented in Bihar if his party came to power after the assembly polls due later this year.

The former deputy chief minister was addressing a 'Yuva Panchayat' (youth conclave) where he came up with a number of promises keeping in mind the preference, among people of the state, for government jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Should there be a domicile policy in Bihar?" Yadav asked with rhetorical flourish, and when the crowds roared "yes", he added, "We will bring in 100 per cent domicile, to safeguard interests of the state's youth." The leader of the opposition said, "Attempts to implement 100 per cent domicile policy in adjoining Jharkhand failed because of technical reasons. But I have discussed the matter with many jurists and we have found a way out." The young leader alleged that 74-year-old Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was "tired and should be retired" and the latter's ally BJP "eats up reservations (aarakshan khor) just like we have man-eaters (aadam khor)".

Expressing confidence that the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in the state, Yadav said, "We will set up a Youth Commission (Yuva Aayog). Necessary clearance will be given in the first cabinet meeting." "It was at our insistence that recruitments in government departments have started on a large scale. The process started while we were sharing power. With our own government in place, we will provide more benefits," he said.

"I therefore declare that we will waive the fee aspirants are made to pay to obtain forms for competitive examinations. Conveyance expenses of the candidates, who often have to travel long distances to reach exam centres, will be borne by the government," said Yadav, evoking applause.

He also said that if voted to power, the RJD will try to "restore" the hike in quotas for deprived castes which has been set aside by the Patna High Court.

Yadav claimed that the RJD, which emerged as the single-largest party in last couple of elections, "has the highest number of young MPs and MLAs and hence is best attuned to the aspirations of Bihar's young population".

"Bihar does not deserve a government that is anti-youth, is unable to check question paper leaks and tries to crush genuine protests by getting the police to charge the baton," Yadav added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Nitish Kumar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Divided US Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to withhold payments to foreign aid groups

The Republican president, pursuing what he has called an 'America First' agenda, ordered a 90-day pause on all foreign aid on his first day back in office on January 20
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.
Quote left Quote right

Still possible to keep global warming within 1.5-deg C limit if developed world keeps promises

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT