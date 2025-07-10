I will retire in August 2027, subject to divine intervention: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said he will retire in August 2027, "subject to divine intervention".

He made the remarks while addressing an event at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here.

"I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention," he said in a lighter vein.

Dhankhar's five-year term as the 14th Vice President ends on August 10, 2027.

A senior lawyer, he was serving as the governor of West Bengal when he was elected as the Vice President after being fielded by the BJP-led NDA.

Addressing the gathering, Dhankhar said India's rise as a global power must be accompanied by the rise of its intellectual and cultural gravitas.

The strength of a nation lies in the originality of its thought and the timelessness of its values, he said.

He lamented that indigenous insights were dismissed as "relics of the primitive past and selective remembrance continued even after independence".

Western constructs were "paraded" as universal truths, Dhankhar said.

"There was an architecture of erasure and decimation," he said.

