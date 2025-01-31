Home truth: Odisha youth migrate for jobs as investment pledge fails to create jobs

Young adults in Odisha are packing their bags and booking tickets to other states, desperate to secure jobs that pay more than ₹20,000 a month.

While the state government touts its ₹16.73 lakh crore investment proposals and hosts business summits like the recently concluded Utkarsh Odisha conclave, the ground reality remains stark — opportunities within Odisha are scarce, forcing skilled youth to migrate in search of better livelihoods.

Narendra Pradhan, 20, has booked his Jamnagar ticket for February 23. After the completion of his training, he plans to move to Gujarat in search of a lucrative career. Pradhan was one of the student delegates at the two-day Utkarsh Odisha conclave that concluded on January 29. However, the exhibition of the Make in Odisha conclave will continue till Friday.

Pradhan wanted to have an idea of how industrial houses function. He moved around the stalls put up by different industrial houses and was impressed.

“Things have improved over the years. However, it is still difficult to get a job after completing a course from ITI (Industrial Training Institute). One needs to move out of the state to get a job for over ₹20,000 a month. Jobs are aplenty but one needs to move out of their hometown. For someone who has completed a three month apprenticeship in a training institute, it is crucial to land a job,” he said.

Pradhan’s close friend, who has also booked a ticket for Jamnagar, said: “The companies setting up their plants in the state should give priority to local youths. We have to go out because we are not getting jobs in our home state,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by some other students who attended the conclave. “We have heard that money to the tune of ₹16.73 lakh crore is going to be invested in the state. Hope the job crunch will be over soon,” said Rudra Narayan Mohapatra.

He added: “Besides moving to Gujarat, many of our friends plan to go to Hyderabad, Bangalore and other big cities. Our seniors are now working in other countries, mostly Dubai.”

According to official sources, an estimated 1.75 million people migrated from Odisha to other states in 2023. All moved out of the state either in distress or in desperation.

Social activist Biswa Priya Kanungo told The Telegraph: “The BJD government sold dreams. But people continue to migrate as they are unable to get employment. Now the state government is saying ₹16.73 lakh crore would be invested and it would create job opportunities for 12.88 lakh people. But they have not given any time frame. One needs a dedicated approach and political will to solve the issue of unemployment. Selling dreams alone will not solve the purpose.”

He added: “The earlier government had said more than 16 lakh crore investment proposals had come during the three Make in Odisha conclaves. Now, the state government is saying it received ₹16.73 lakh crore investment proposals. If we add them, it comes to around ₹33 lakh crore. Odisha has 30 districts and if we divide it, at least one district will be getting ₹1.25 lakh crore. Only big industries are being encouraged. There is no attempt to promote MSMEs.”

Officials said that to look into the issue of distress migration, the state government has constituted a committee under deputy chief minister and agriculture and farmers’ empowerment minister K.V. Singh Deo.

Those in need often migrate to states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where they mostly work in brick kilns. Many go to Surat to work in textile mills.

However, there are also youths like Sudarshan Chhotray in Odisha, who want to set up his own business instead of taking up a job, despite completing professional a training. “I would like to launch my start-up instead of depending on anyone else for money. I want to be an entrepreneur,” said Chhotray.

The Odisha government has felicitated 60 young entrepreneurs under the age of 40, as role models of the MSME sector, recognising their dedication and hard work in establishing successful enterprises.