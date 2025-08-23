Hill state ‘lake’ spits boulders after flash flood, forcing evacuations in Uttarkashi

A lake-like water body in Syanachatti that opened up after the devastating flash flood in Uttarkashi is growing in size by the hour, posing a threat to residents of over six adjoining villages.

“Hill water carrying mud and boulders is flowing down at great speed. This has created the water body. It was earlier limited to the banks of the Yamuna, but now its water has entered our village. Huge boulders are also flowing into houses and hotels in Syanachatti,” Navadeep Rawat, a villager, told reporters.

“Initially, water had accumulated in Kupda Khadd, a natural ditch, but we thought it wouldn’t affect us. It started overflowing soon and took the shape of a lake on the right side of Syanachatti. A bridge on the Yamunotri Highway was also submerged after the water level rose. Tourists are stranded in several places,” he added.

The administration has started evacuating the residents of Syanachatti, Kuthanur and Kharadi villages. Some people have shifted on their own to nearby villages. Around 150 girl students from the Kasturba Gandhi School hostel near Barkot have also been shifted to Uttarkashi for a few days.