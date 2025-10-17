Hijab row and Sabarimala gold theft rock Kerala as state gears up for 2026 polls

Kerala, heading into elections early next year, is ablaze with twin controversies — a debate over a schoolgirl’s right to wear the hijab and a storm over alleged gold theft from the Sabarimala temple.

On Friday, a local court in Ranni granted custody of Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold missing case, to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter.

The judicial first class magistrate court granted custody till October 30. Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman, claimed he had been “trapped” by someone.

“Those who trapped me will come before the law,” he told reporters while escorted from the court. A member of the crowd hurled footwear at him as he was taken out.

Potty had sponsored the gold electroplating of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at Sabarimala in 2019 and made several donations to the temple.

The Kerala high court recently found that the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols weighed 42.8 kg when handed over to Potty for electroplating but reduced to 38.2 kg when it reached Chennai-based firm Smart Creations for processing.

The HC also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance Wing to conduct a preliminary probe, which later led to the formation of the SIT.

The SIT is investigating two cases, the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the loss of gold from the Sreekovil door frames, and has also looked into the involvement of TDB officials and members of the 2019 board.

The hijab row at St Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy continues to generate debate. Parents of the Class VIII student have decided to transfer her, citing “stress.”

The father told PTI, “My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn't want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes.”

He added that the family is exploring other schools: “We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options.”

The school, however, has left the door open. Sister Heleena Alby, Principal of St Rita’s, said, “If our student returns adhering to the rules and conditions of the school, we are ready to provide her education and help her complete her studies as promised on the first day. We are wholeheartedly ready for that and hope the best will happen.”

Minister V. Sivankutty, who initially criticised the school, called the situation “surprising” and “ironic.”

“It is surprising that a teacher who is wearing a headscarf is not allowing a student to do so. It is ironic,” he said, adding that the government would not remain silent when a child was prevented from attending classes.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has tied the two controversies together politically.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged, “The row over hijab use at St Rita's Public School in Palluruthy is being used to shift focus away from the alleged theft of 4.5 kilograms of gold from the Sabarimala temple. This is a political tactic to draw attention away from the Sabarimala gold case. It will not succeed.”

Chandrasekhar criticised State Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board Chairman, demanding their resignation.

“If they have any sense of decency, they should step down. Otherwise, we will seek a central agency investigation,” he said, while asserting that cultural and secular rights belong to all Keralites: “It is not for such organisations to decide our state's culture or secular values. That right belongs to the people of Kerala — Hindus, Christians, and Muslims alike.”

He added, “Urging chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan not to play drama over the Sabarimala gold issue. This is not just a lapse. It is a crime. The chief minister must take responsibility.”