Hemant Soren government to launch travel grant for girls

Jharkhand government has announced a monthly travel allowance for girls pursuing higher education, in a bid to check dropout rates in the state.

The Hemant Soren-led government, though miffed at the “neglect” by the Centre in the budget, is continuing to pull up its internal revenue resources to shower sops on women and girl students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jharkhand government has already fulfilled its pre-poll promise of giving ₹2500 as monthly financial assistance for nearly 56 lakh women beneficiaries between 18-50 years since December last year.

On Saturday, Jharkhand higher technical education and skill development minister Sudivya Kumar announced a travel allowance for girls to pursue higher education in the state.

“We will be giving ₹1000 monthly as travel allowance for girls studying in intermediate and higher education institutions. The objective is to check dropout in higher education by girls due to the lack of finance in travelling to college and centres of higher education,” said Sudivya Kumar.

Kumar, who is also a senior JMM leader and central spokesperson, further claimed that the budget has completely neglected Jharkhand.

“We did not get our outstanding dues of ₹1.36 lakh crore, forget about special package and the budget has completely neglected our state. However, we will utilise our internal resource to fund our schemes for the benefit of students,” the minister added.

Officials in the higher and technical education department revealed that the scheme portal will be launched on February 10.

The funds will be credited to the accounts of the eligible girl students from the next academic session (2025-26).

The travel allowance scheme will benefit nearly 80,000 undergraduate and postgraduate girl students studying in college and universities. However, its benefit will be given to those students whose attendance in classes will be 75 percent or more. The objective of this scheme is to encourage more and more girls to pursuehigher education.

“After intermediate, most of the girl students, especially in rural areas, are unable to study due to the long distance of the colleges. In such situations, they drop out. The students will get travel allowance so that they can continue their studies,” said the official.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey, reacting to the budget, claimed that neighbouring Bihar has been showered with projects while Jharkhand has been neglected.

“Nothing has been proposed for Jharkhand in the budget. Bihar has been given so many projects, but Jharkhand and its people have been neglected completely,” Pandey said.

Finance minister Sitharaman made several announcements for Bihar, including setting up of a makhana board, financial assistance for western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

“Jharkhand’s minerals contribute significantly to the country’s economy but a ‘step-motherly treatment has been meted out’ to the state, the JMM leader alleged.