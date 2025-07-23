Heavy rain lashes Telangana, IMD issues alerts till July 26; disaster response teams on standby

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana over the past 24 hours, causing waterlogging on roads and disrupting normal life. With the IMD forecasting "heavy rainfall" over the next three days, officials have stepped up precautionary measures to manage the situation.

In Hyderabad, "light to moderate" showers began on Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday.

State Transport Minister and Hyderabad district in-charge Ponnam Prabhakar, acting on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, spoke to senior officials to assess preparedness.

Prabhakar urged residents to stay alert and instructed officials to take all necessary steps to minimise public inconvenience. These include deploying special teams at 141 identified waterlogging points in Hyderabad and keeping National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on standby.

According to an official release, Prabhakar spoke to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, and other key officials.

According to the IMD’s bulletin issued on Wednesday, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in several districts—including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu—until 8.30 am on July 24.

"Heavy to very heavy rain" is likely at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts till July 25, while several other districts may receive heavy rainfall until 8.30 am on July 26, the IMD said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are also expected across the state during this period.

In light of the forecast, Cyberabad Police issued an advisory urging IT and other companies in their jurisdiction to allow employees to work from home on Wednesday.

"An alert has been issued for heavy rains in the Cyberabad area. Considering safety, traffic congestion, and to ensure uninterrupted emergency services, companies may consider Work From Home (WFH) mode on Wednesday," the police posted on 'X'.

A heavy downpour disrupted daily life in Karimnagar district, with floodwater entering several homes and commercial establishments.

Rainfall, recorded at an average of 49.5 mm across various colonies, led to temporary waterlogging and traffic slowdowns.

According to sources, there was no loss of human or animal life.

Authorities also confirmed there was no damage to public infrastructure—including roads, bridges, tanks, and buildings.

Additionally, there were no reports of crop damage in the region.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed the district collectors of Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla to implement precautionary measures to mitigate any potential risks arising from the ongoing monsoon rains.

He emphasised the importance of proactive steps to ensure public safety and minimise disruption, sources added.

The local administration has been placed on alert to closely monitor the rain situation and provide necessary assistance to affected areas.

Further, IMD stated that the southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

