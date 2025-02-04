Heavy fog disrupts flight arrivals and departure at Chennai airport, some international carriers diverted

Heavy fog early on Tuesday disrupted flight arrivals and departure at the airport here, prompting diversion of some international carriers to nearby cities, officials said.

Delays were caused between 6-7 am and incoming international services from destinations, including Muscat and Dubai were diverted to nearby Tirupati and Hyderabad airports, they added.

A few domestic flights also suffered minor delays, they added.

