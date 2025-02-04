MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 February 2025

Heavy fog disrupts flight arrivals and departure at Chennai airport, some international carriers diverted

Delays were caused between 6-7 am and incoming international services from destinations, including Muscat and Dubai were diverted to nearby Tirupati and Hyderabad airports

PTI Published 04.02.25, 10:20 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Heavy fog early on Tuesday disrupted flight arrivals and departure at the airport here, prompting diversion of some international carriers to nearby cities, officials said.

Delays were caused between 6-7 am and incoming international services from destinations, including Muscat and Dubai were diverted to nearby Tirupati and Hyderabad airports, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few domestic flights also suffered minor delays, they added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Fog Flight Delay
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s immigration crackdown: US flight deporting migrants to India, says official

Trump has turned to the military to help carry out his immigration agenda, including sending additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, using military aircraft to deport migrants and opening military bases to house them
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings of the House as LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

I estimate thousands died in Kumbh stampede. If this is not right govt should tell what is the truth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT