Cadre review stuck since UPA era, career stagnation hits hundreds of central govt officers

The NDA government’s failure to conduct periodic cadre reviews to create new posts and fill them through promotions has led to career stagnation for hundreds of employees, mid-level government officers have alleged.

The Central Secretariat Service Group A Officers’ Association (CSSGAOA) has written to Rachna Shah, secretary in the department of personnel and training (DoPT), about the cadre revision that has been pending since 2013, when the UPA was in power.

In the ministries and departments under the central government, candidates clearing the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination are recruited as assistant section officers (ASO). According to the Central Secretariat Recruitment Rules, these ASOs are promoted to section officers (SO) and then to under-secretary after eight years of service at each level. An under-secretary is promoted to deputy secretary and then to a director after five years at each stage.

Under DoPT norms, a cadre revision is conducted once in five years to restructure the sanctioned strength of posts in keeping with requirements. The exercise also helps ensure smooth and timely promotion of employees.

“Since then (2013), the issue has been hanging fire. We accordingly request finalisation of the current Cadre Review Committee Report, which was constituted during 2022,” states the letter sent to Shah by CSSGAOA president Rajesh Kumar.

Two government officials said nearly 700 officers at the under-secretary level and over 2,000 officials at the ASO level were awaiting promotions.

“Lack of timely promotion demotivates employees. Neither the government nor the individual employee benefits,” said an officer who did not wish to be identified.

Kumar’s letter underscored how the absence of cadre revision had led to a shortfall in the number of available posts, making it difficult to absorb eligible employees.

Career advancement has stagnated for as long as 12 years for several employees.

Job test

The grievance raised by government officials comes at a time job aspirants have taken to the streets against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the SSC Phase 13 exam. They staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar on the issue on Thursday.

“Grievances from candidates across the country suggested a lapse in the administration of the examination that started from July 24. Many candidates were not informed of their examination centres even a day prior to the exam while the examination centres were allotted as far as 200-300km from candidates’ residences, rendering it impossible for several aspirants to reach the venue,” the SFI said in a media statement on the alleged irregularities.

“Several centres lacked even basic infrastructure. A large number of students faced technical problems during the examination, disrupting their ability to complete the test effectively. Also, many candidates were informed on arrival that their candidature had been cancelled without any prior notice or justification,” it added.