Hate attack worry for Kashmiri students studying outside, threat videos ask them to leave

An outfit representing Kashmiri students on Thursday raised an alarm over reports of hate attacks on people from the Valley studying outside the Union Territory and threat videos asking them to leave those states.

Kashmir’s top leadership has taken up the issue with Union home minister Amit Shah and the state governments, urging them to ensure the students’ security.

The development unfolded as an all-party meeting, headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Thursday pledged full support to efforts to bring the perpetrators of Pahalgam to justice and extended full support to the steps announced by the central government in the aftermath of the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has reported eight incidents of harassment of Kashmiri students studying outside. They include cases of thrashing of Kashmiri students and videos by members of the Right-wing eco-system giving them an ultimatum to leave the states.

Omar’s aide Tanvir Sadiq accused Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of “reckless” and “criminal” conduct as he shared the location of two Kashmiris staying in his state.

“By publicly revealing the identity and location of the Kashmiris, this person has deliberately endangered lives. In today’s India, being Kashmiri is enough to make you a target,” Sadiq said, asking Bengal police to initiate action against him.

According to Suvendu, the two Kashmiris had installed a “NanoBeam 2AC compact and high-performance wireless network bridge at the rooftop”. “It’s designed to provide an efficient and reliable solution for high-speed, long-distance wireless connectivity,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations of harassment, Omar said his government was in touch with authorities in other states to ensure their protection. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she had spoken to Shah and urged him to take immediate steps.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday made public the mobile numbers of officers at its Delhi Resident Commission’s office, asking students who are in distress to call them.

The students’ body said Kashmiri students were thrashed at Amity University in Noida and released a video where a group of Kashmiris alleged an attack at an institution in Chandigarh. The students said they were attacked with knives, leaving one injured.

Some Kashmiri students have allegedly left Uttarakhand in apprehension of an attack on them. An unidentified Kashmiri student was quoted as saying to the media: “Our professor suggested we shift to another place 50km from Dehradun for a few days. But we have booked flight tickets to Delhi. We left the campus at 2am on Thursday.”

Police sources said they had arrested Lalit Sharma of the Hindu Raksha Dal on the charge of spreading fear on social media against the Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand.

In a video on social media, a person resembling Sharma was seen saying: “We are hurt by the incident in Pahalgam. We will teach the Kashmiris a lesson if they are seen in Uttarakhand after 10am (on Thursday). Our volunteers will reach the house of Kashmiri Muslims (in the state) and teach them a lesson.”