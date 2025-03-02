Haryana's former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands justice after Congress worker Himani Narwal found murdered

A woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Sampla bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday, police said.

The woman was identified as a 22-year-old resident of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, they added. The suitcase was spotted by some passersby, who informed the police.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the woman is Congress worker Himani Narwal and expressed deep shock over the death.

"The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking," Hooda posted on X.

"I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state. There should be a high level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits," the former CM said.

Sampla Police Station Inspector Bijender Singh said an investigation was underway, and a case had been registered.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra urged Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police to form a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure swift justice. “The accused must face the strictest punishment,” he stated.