Happy New Fight: Year’s first war of words is Arvind Kejriwal vs BJP over Sangh

The new year’s first political fight erupted on Wednesday when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and accused the BJP of deleting voters and distributing money in Delhi. The saffron party saw red.

The former Delhi chief minister raised several questions in his letter to the RSS chief, which comes ahead of elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly due to be held in February.

Kejriwal asked Bhagwat if the RSS endorsed the "wrongdoings" committed by the BJP.

He asked if the RSS supported money being openly distributed by the BJP leaders to buy votes and "large-scale" deletion of Purvanchali and Dalit votes by the saffron party.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Kejriwal's letter to the RSS chief is nothing but a bid to grab "media attention".

"Don't write to the Sangh, learn from it," Trivedi said at Kejriwal while replying to media queries at a press conference at the party headquarters .

Trivedi said the Seva Bharati, which is affiliated to the RSS, is the "biggest organisation" in India that works for the welfare of people, including the Dalits living in slums.

"Learn the spirit of service [from the RSS and its affiliates]. Leave behind your political moves," Trivedi, also a Rajya Sabha member, asked the AAP chief.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva urged Kejriwal to give up as a new year resolve what he said were the former CM's "deceitful and dishonest" political practices.

Sachdeva in his letter to Kejriwal extended New Year greetings and said since childhood we all make resolutions on New Year's Day to give up bad habits and start something good and new.

The Delhi BJP president said he hoped that on the first day of 2025, Kejriwal would strive to bring meaningful change by abandoning "dishonest and deceitful political practices".

As part of his New Year's resolution, Kejriwal should resolve to "never to swear in the name of his children", and "apologise for promoting liquor" and "making false assurances" of cleaning the Yamuna, Sachdeva said.

He also said he hoped the AAP chief would stop "playing with the sentiments" of Delhi's women, elders, and religious communities by making "false promises" and will not "associate with or accept donations" from "anti-national forces" for political gains.

"May God give you the strength to walk on the path of righteousness," Sachdeva said in the letter.

The BJP has also accused the AAP and Kejriwal of helping illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshis staying in Delhi with documents and money to use them as a vote bank in the elections.

The Kejriwal versus BJP kerfuffle comes on the heels of apparent disagreements within the RSS itself over temple-mosque disputes that have erupted on the heels of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat frowned at the resurgence of such disputes in the country, the RSS-linked magazine Organiser said that from Somnath to Sambhal and beyond, it is a battle for knowing historical truth and seeking "civilisational justice".

That had come after Swami Rambhadracharya, a sadhu considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said that Bhagwat and the RSS don’t represent the Hindu community and that Bhagwat’s remarks on mosque-temple disputes are unacceptable.

(With inputs from PTI)