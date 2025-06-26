MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Gun battle breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district

The gunfight took place during a joint operation by the Army and police in Bihali area of Basantgarh

PTI Published 26.06.25, 11:39 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, the Army said.

The encounter took place during a joint operation by the Army and police in Bihali area of Basantgarh.

"Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress," a spokesperson of Jammu-based White Knight Corps said. Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Jammu And Kashmir
