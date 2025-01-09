MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 January 2025

Gun battle breaks out between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway and further details are awaited

PTI Published 09.01.25, 12:16 PM
Representational image.

Representational image.

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started in the morning in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

