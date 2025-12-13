Foul air unites rivals: Opposition and government set to discuss pollution crisis

Rahul Gandhi on Friday pressed for Parliament to hold an urgent and structured discussion on the worsening air pollution in Indian cities, a proposal the government readily accepted, marking a rare moment of consensus.

The leader of the Opposition told the House that air pollution had become a health hazard and that it was one of the few subjects on which the government and the Opposition could agree “instead of fighting”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are not many issues these days the government and the Opposition can agree on,” he remarked.

Rahul, who had raised the matter during Zero Hour, said: “Most of our cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung diseases. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling

to breathe.”

He said the Opposition was ready to work with the government to protect the lives of Indians.

“I think this is one issue where we, the government and the Opposition, instead of fighting all the time can show the country that we can also plan and work together to solve something that is critical,” he told the House.

Rahul said: “The government should have a discussion on this subject in Parliament. We should all try not to make (it) a discussion where we are abusing you, and you are abusing us.

“I think we should make it a discussion where we are participating, we are showing the country that on this fundamental issue there is agreement, and the best minds are going to be (utilised) to solve this issue.”

After the discussion, the Prime Minister could put in place a plan for each city to mitigate air pollution, Rahul said.

“A methodical, systematic plan on how — within the next 5 or 10 years, maybe, we cannot resolve the problem — we are going to impact the problem and make life for our people easier,” he said.

Responding to Rahul, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on the subject and the House business advisory committee (BAC) would allot time for it.

“The issue raised by Rahul Gandhi was also brought to the notice of the BAC. The government has made it clear that it is ready to discuss all important matters and find solutions, taking along suggestions from the Opposition,” Rijiju said.

“…We will see how we can take this discussion.”

Later, in a post on X, Rahul described air pollution as a “national catastrophe”.

“Air pollution has become a national catastrophe that demands a comprehensive and immediate national action plan,” he said.

“This is not a political issue but a bipartisan responsibility, for which we are ready towork with the PM to combat it, solve it and protect the future of our people.”