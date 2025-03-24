MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Govt seems to have made up its mind to not let Lok Sabha function: Priyanka Gandhi amid ruckus in Parliament

PTI Published 24.03.25, 01:03 PM
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Shutterstock picture.

With repeated adjournments in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the government seems to have made up its mind that it does not want the House to function and finds some excuse or the other to create a ruckus.

The BJP members have been raising the issue of reservation for Muslims in government contracts in Karnataka and claiming that the state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar purportedly suggested changing the Constitution to accommodate a four per cent quota for Muslims.

Shivakumar, has, however, said that he never stated the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion-based reservation.

"They seem to have made up their mind that they don't want the House to function. It's been many days now. They find some excuse or the other to (create ruckus)," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament complex after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for a second time during the day.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

