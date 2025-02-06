MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

Govt party in 7 lakh pending cases, FM Sitharaman litigant in 1.9 lakhs of them: Meghwal

As on December 31, 2024, a total of 747 fast track special courts, including 406 exclusive Pocso courts, are functional across 30 states and union territories, says the union minister of state for law and justice

PTI Published 06.02.25, 04:46 PM
Union minister of state for law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses an event on the 15th National Voters' Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Union minister of state for law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses an event on the 15th National Voters' Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. PTI

The Central government is a party in nearly seven lakh cases pending across courts, with the Finance Ministry alone being one of the litigants in nearly two lakh cases, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Citing data available on Legal Information Management & Briefing System (LIMBS), Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "There are about seven lakh cases pending where the Government of India is a party. Out of these, in about 1.9 lakh cases the Ministry of Finance is mentioned as a party".

ADVERTISEMENT

In his written reply, he also said that following the enactment of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018, and the order of the Supreme Court, the Central government introduced a scheme for setting up of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs).

These include combined FTSCs, which handle both rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, and exclusive POCSO courts, dedicated solely to cases under the POCSO Act.

Citing details shared by the various high courts, the minister said as on December 31, 2024, a total of 747 FTSCs, including 406 exclusive POCSO (e-POCSO) courts, are functional across 30 states and UTs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Arjun Ram Meghwal Nirmala Sitharaman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian deportees handcuffed, chained: Nothing new, says Jaishankar, Opp unimpressed

As US treatment of Indian immigrants sparks outrage, rocks Parliament, external affairs minister clarifies in Rajya Sabha that a standard operating procedure has been in place since 2012
Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Praniti Shinde, JMM MP Mahua Maji, and others at a protest against the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US, at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

To send them in military aircraft in handcuffs is an insult to India...we should protest

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT