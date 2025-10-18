Government blinks on Leh judicial probe, imposes curbs before silent march

The Centre on Friday ordered a judicial probe into the recent violence in Ladakh and reaffirmed its commitment to engage in dialogue, the development unfolding a day before the region’s top representative bodies were to hit the streets to press their demands.

Ladakhis had announced a silent march and a blackout from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday to protest the Centre’s alleged failure to meet their demands, including delivering justice to those killed in the violence last month or address the larger issues of safeguards for the region.

On Friday night, Leh district magistrate Romil Singh Donk imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS to prevent the march. The order prohibits rallies, processions and public gatherings of five or more persons without prior permission from the competent authority. It also restricts the use of loudspeakers and public statements that may disturb tranquillity or incite unrest.

The Ladakhi leaders welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct the judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge into the September 24 incident in which four were killed and dozens injured.

“In order to ensure an impartial inquiry the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, today, notified a Judicial Inquiry to be conducted by Hon’ble Dr Justice B.S. Chauhan (Former Judge, Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) into the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate death of the four

individuals,” an official release issued by the home ministry said.

Justice Chauhan will be assisted by retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar as judicial secretary and IAS officer Tushar Anand as administrative secretary, officials said.

The statement said the government had been open to dialogue at any time and would continue to welcome “the discussion with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance” through the “high powered committee on Ladakh or any such platform”.

KDA leader Sajjad Kargili, in a post on X, said they welcomed the step but ”justice remains incomplete without: Release of all detainees including Sonam Wangchuk, Compensation & medical aid for victims (and) Statehood & 6th Schedule safeguards for Ladakh”.