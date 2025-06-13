Google’s black ribbon, silence at Lords: World buries itself in sorrow as India mourns AI171

On Friday, internet users around the world opening Google’s homepage saw a black ribbon displayed just below the search bar. Hovering over the icon revealed a message: “In memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash.”

The gesture marked one of the rare moments the tech company has used its platform to acknowledge a tragedy in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash of Air India Flight AI171, a London-bound Boeing 737 Dreamliner carrying 242 people, has prompted solemn gestures from around the world.

Of the 242 on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Several casualties were also reported on the ground.

Cricket world stands still

Across continents, the global cricketing community joined in mourning. At Lord’s in London, players from Australia and South Africa, along with match officials, observed a minute’s silence before the third day’s play in the ongoing World Test Championship final.

Cricketers and officials also wore black armbands throughout the match. “The cricketing world, led by South Africa and Australia, stands together to observe a moment of silence in honour of the lives lost in the Ahmedabad tragedy,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a post, sharing a video of the tribute.

In Beckenham, where an intra-squad match between India A and the Indian Test team was underway, a similar silence preceded the game. Players and support staff wore black armbands in solidarity.

“The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. “A minute’s silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.”

Indian cricket stars including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared messages of grief and solidarity on social media following the crash.

International solidarity

The European Union’s delegation in New Delhi lowered its flags to half-mast on Thursday. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The flags at our EU office in New Delhi fly at half-mast on Thursday in memory of the victims of this morning’s plane crash in Ahmedabad. Europe mourns with India, the UK, Canada and Portugal. This tragedy affects us all.”

The flight had been en route to London Gatwick when it lost altitude and crashed near the Megh Nagar area in Ahmedabad, just minutes after takeoff. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The aircraft crashed into the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, igniting a massive blaze that was visible for miles. One person survived and is being treated for serious injuries.