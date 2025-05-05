'Gobarnama': Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi Adityanath’s push for cow dung paint in govt buildings

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took potshots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for advocating the use of cow dung-based paint for government buildings.

"Gobarnama: BJP government's new feat," Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi.

The former chief minister also posted a picture of Adityanath with the latter's remark – “cow dung-based paint should be used in government buildings” – written on it.

On Sunday, Adityanath directed officials to take concrete steps to make the cow protection centres in Uttar Pradesh self-reliant, and advocated for the use of cow dung-based paint in government buildings.

Reviewing the functioning of the animal husbandry and dairy development department, the chief minister also called for greater use of technology, investment and innovation.

"Concrete steps should be taken to make the cow protection centres self-reliant. Cow dung-based natural paint should be used in government buildings, along with scaling up its production," a statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Reacting to Yadav's post, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi claimed the Samajwadi Party chief hated cow dung and cattle.

"Yadavuvanshi Akhilesh Yadav hates cow dung and cattle. Has he forgotten Indian culture and traditions after going to Australia, or does he insult cow, Ganga and Gita for his appeasement politics," Tripathi asked.

Instead of ridiculing the prosperity of “Gauvansh”, Akhilesh Yadav should encourage it, the BJP leader said.

