Opposition prod to governor on crime spike, seeks urgent action on offences against women

At least eight women are sexually assaulted in Odisha every day, according to official records, prompting the Opposition parties to submit a memorandum to governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday, seeking urgent intervention in addressing crimes against women in the state.

As per the white paper of the Odisha government, a total of 3,054 rape cases were reported in 2024 alone, an eight per cent rise from the previous year. Women activists, however, say the actual figures are much higher, with many victims choosing not to report crimes due to social stigma.

“These are only the tip of the iceberg. The BJP believes in a patriarchal society and that mindset is reflected in the demeaning statements made by its leaders on crimes against women. The party follows the Manusmriti, not the Constitution,” claimed Tapasi Praharaj, a women’s rights activist and left-wing leader.

In its memorandum, the Opposition alleged that more than 18,000 crimes against women have been reported since January, and over 44,000 women have gone missing in recent years. It urged the government to set up a commission headed by a sitting high court judge or a retired woman judge to investigate crimes against women, institutional failures, and key cases. The panel should submit a report with actionable recommendations within 60 days, the memorandum stated.

It also demanded the reconstitution of the Odisha state commission for women, which has been defunct for over a year.

Several high-profile incidents have put the government on the back foot. These include the Gopalpur gang rape case, in which a college student was assaulted by a group of men on June 15, and the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl by a BJP leader in Ganjam district, who had promised to help her with free accommodation during her BSc (Nursing) course.

Another case that drew widespread condemnation was that of a second-year B.Ed student and ABVP member in Balasore who attempted self-immolation outside her college on July 12 after accusing a professor of sexual harassment. She succumbed to her injuries on July 14.

Other recent cases include the alleged gang rape of a young woman in Karanjia, Mayurbhanj, on June 24; the alleged immolation of a girl on a riverbank in Puri’s Balanga on July 19; and recent allegations of sexual assault against a hockey coach.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik have both raised concerns over women’s safety in Odisha, saying the state is becoming increasingly unsafe for women.

Activist Namrata Chaddha said: “Women constitute 50 per cent of the population. It is their fundamental right to live in a safe, secure and dignified environment. Policymakers must formulate a specific policy to ensure women’s dignity is upheld.”

The state government on Thursday held a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja to draw up a plan to tackle crimes against women and children.