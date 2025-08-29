MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Glass panel shatters at Chennai airport; 89th such incident reported

The incident occurred near a restaurant in the airport, prompting passengers to rush out on hearing a loud crash

PTI Published 29.08.25, 12:41 PM
Chennai airport

Chennai airport Shutterstock

A glass panel crashed at the Chennai international airport, causing inconvenience to the passengers. No one was injured, an official at the airport said on Friday.

Glass sheets getting shattered at the airport here is not new and the latest incident on Thursday was the 89th instance.

The incident occurred near a restaurant in the airport. Passengers rushed out of the restaurant, hearing a loud crash. The airport staff arrived at the spot and put up temporary barricades in the area to prevent passengers from stepping on the broken glass.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Chennai Airport
