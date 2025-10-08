MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 October 2025

Giriraj Singh puts speculation to rest, declares Nitish Kumar as NDA’s CM face for Bihar Assembly polls

The Union minister ruled out any differences between NDA partners over seat-sharing arrangements for Bihar assembly polls and said talks are underway and the final formula would be finalised soon

PTI Published 08.10.25, 02:35 PM
Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar PTI

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said, "Nitish Kumar is NDA's CM face" in the Bihar Assembly elections.

"Nitish Kumar is NDA's face for the chief ministerial post in the coming assembly polls. Everything is fine within the NDA… seat-sharing arrangements for assembly polls are underway and the final formula would be finalised soon, and you people will come to know about that," Singh told reporters here.

He, however, took a dig at INDIA bloc and claimed the Mahagathbandhan is a "divided" house.

"The Congress party has already made it clear that Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face of RJD, not of the Mahagathbandhan. Now, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is worried and frightened after the statement of the Congress leadership … the leadership of Mahagathbandhan has not yet been decided. I must say that NDA's policy, leadership, and intent are all set and there is no resentment at all," he said.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

