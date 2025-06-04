Gehlot warns online gambling ruining youth; says debt, suicide cases are rising fast

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over fantasy gaming and online gambling platforms.

"The business of online fantasy gaming and online gambling platforms is continuously growing in the country and many youths are getting caught in its clutches," he said.

He said information on media and social media shows that lakhs of youths have drowned in debt out of greed to become rich quickly.

"They repeatedly put their money at stake. There have been many such cases where people were forced to commit suicide after the debt increased," he said.

Gehlot said the government has allowed these online gaming apps but the apps are ruining the future of the youth.

"The government should make strict rules and regulations to save the youth from getting ruined by getting trapped," he said.

