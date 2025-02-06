MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Ganga dip won’t wash away stains’: JD(U) hits out at Prashant Kishor over alleged financial irregularities

Neither Kishor nor his party were immediately available for comments on the allegations levelled by the JD(U), which is headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

PTI Published 06.02.25, 09:46 PM
Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor File photo

The ruling JD(U) in Bihar on Thursday accused the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, of being involved in "financial irregularities." JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar made the allegation during a press conference, claiming to have documents that showed that the Jan Suraaj Party received funds from a "charitable foundation having its registered office in Bengaluru".

Neither Kishor nor his party were immediately available for comments on the allegations levelled by the JD(U), which is headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The JD(U) spokesman also claimed that according to records available with him, Kishor had himself once donated "Rs 50 lakh to the foundation" and asked "what was his own source of income?".

"Statements from leaders of Jan Suraaj Party about its finances have been full of contradictions. Kishor brags that funds are not a problem while his colleagues claim that the party does not even have a bank account", the JD(U) leader claimed.

He added, "the Jan Suraaj Party and the charitable foundation by which it is being funded, seem to be involved in a tax evasion racket. Prashant Kishor must come clean on this. Gimmicks like taking a dip in the Ganges will not wash away his stains".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

