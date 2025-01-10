'Future in Buddha not war': PM urges Indian diaspora to strengthen country’s global connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the future of the world lies in Buddha (peace) and not in war.

Inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at the Janata Maidan here, Modi said: “Samrat Ashok had chosen the path of peace here while the world was expanding empires through the power of the sword. It is this legacy that inspires Indians to tell the world that the future lies in Buddha and not in war.”

The 13th Ashokan edicts at the foothills of Dhauli describe how Samrat Ashok, the great Mauryan King, invaded Odisha, then Kalinga, in 261 BC and after seeing the bloodshed, had a change of heart and embraced Buddhism. From “Chandashoka” he became “Dharmashoka”. The Prime Minister pointed out that Dhauli was a monument of peace.

Modi’s comments come amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and the conflict in Central Asia. The Prime Minister has in the past told Russian President Vladimir Putin that war was not a solution to any problem.

Underlining India’s growing global role, Modi said: “Today’s India not only firmly asserts its own point but also strongly amplifies the voice of the global south.”

He highlighted the unanimous support for India’s proposal to make the African Union a permanent member of the G-20, emphasising India’s commitment to “humanity first”.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of spreading the true history of India in countries where the Indian diaspora resides. “India is now recognised as a Vishwa Bandhu,” claimed the Prime Minister, urging that the diaspora should strengthen this global connection by increasing their efforts.

Modi also sent a message to the Indian diaspora about the rich heritage, culture and trade of Odisha, which is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the first time.

He said how hundreds of years ago, merchants from Odisha used to undertake long marine voyages to places like Bali, Sumatra and Java for trade. “The Bali Yatra is celebrated even today in Odisha in its memory,” he said, adding that the great land of Odisha, where all of them have gathered, is a reflection of India’s rich heritage.

Modi recalled how Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1915 had returned to India after a long stay abroad. He also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee whose vision was instrumental to Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

“Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has become an institution to strengthen the bond between India and its diaspora,” he added.

Modi also highlighted how people celebrate India, Indianness, culture and progress along with connecting to their roots. “India is not just the mother of democracy, but democracy is an integral part of Indian life,” said Modi. He said Indians naturally embrace diversity and integrate seamlessly into the societies they join, respecting local rules and traditions.

On Indian diversity, he highlighted the upcoming Sant Thiruvalluvar Day and announced the establishment of Thiruvalluvar Culture Centres to spread his teachings. He said the first centre has started in Singapore and a Thiruvalluvar Chair is being established at Houston University in the US.