Fuel ban U-turn: Delhi steps back on overage vehicles amid public outrage, political firestorm

The Delhi government's decision to ban fuel supply to overage vehicles in the capital reversed on Thursday, just days after the order was implemented.

The U-turn comes amid growing public discontent, political backlash, and concerns over the feasibility of enforcement.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that there was discontent among people due to this move and that the government stood with them.

The government has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), stating that the ban on overage vehicles is not feasible due to technological challenges and complex systems.

Sirsa added that the government has suggested the ban, if implemented, should be enforced across the National Capital Region (NCR), not just in Delhi.

Speaking at a programme, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also said the government will make "all out efforts" for the resolution of the problems related to the ban on end-of-life vehicles.Gupta said that some people are emotionally attached to vehicles if they are gifted by a close person, like a father. Such vehicles are just keepsakes, and often they have not been driven many kilometres.

The rollback marks a shift in stance from earlier this week, when Delhi began enforcing the ban on refuelling diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old, in compliance with court orders.

The transport department, along with Delhi police and municipal authorities, had begun impounding such vehicles at petrol pumps starting July 1.

Authorities impounded 80 vehicles on the first day of the ban. On the second day, only seven vehicles were impounded, despite surveillance footage detecting 78 overage vehicles.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia blamed the BJP-led Delhi government for imposing a decision that hurt ordinary citizens. “The BJP government has issued a tyrannical order to remove 61 lakh vehicles from Delhi's roads. This is not governance; this is 'Phulera ki Panchayat'. Families who've maintained their vehicles with care are now being punished. Even those vehicles that have travelled less than 10,000 km are being deemed unfit,” he said.

“Who benefits from this? Vehicle manufacturers, scrap dealers, and number plate companies. Is it a coincidence that this order came just before taxi fares were allowed to increase?” Sisodia said. “They defied a Supreme Court Constitutional Bench order with an overnight ordinance. Now they say they can't help 61 lakh Delhi families?”

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi alleged a nexus between the BJP and vehicle manufacturers. “The common people of Delhi use two-wheelers to go to work. What will the owners of 40 lakh two-wheelers do? How will they go to work?” she said.

“There are many senior citizens in the city who use second hand vehicles just to get groceries from the market and come back. What will they do now?” Atishi said.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale wrote on X Tuesday, “Across the world, the US, UK, EU, & China have NO SUCH RULES for ‘End of Life Vehicles (ELVs).’…This is being done in Delhi purely to benefit automakers & other corporate lobbies that are close to PM Modi & the BJP. I’ve written to Road Transport Minister @nitin_gadkari ji requesting his urgent intervention."