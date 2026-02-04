From play to peril, ITBP combat dog Remo sniffs out explosives on India’s front lines

He was just three months old when he first encountered humans in uniform, unaware of borders or the scent of gunpowder. Today, “Remo” (name changed) is a combat dog of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), trained to detect explosives — a task his handler describes simply as a “game”.

Remo’s journey offers a window into the lives of hundreds of military dogs trained to defy death through play. His first deployment was in the Naxal-affected regions of Chhattisgarh, where improvised explosive devices buried underground pose one of the gravest threats to security forces.

“Remo cleared the path for the security forces many times with his sense of smell,” his handler, an ITBP jawan, told PTI. It took nine months to train him into a skilled explosive detection dog.

Recalling the early days, the jawan said Remo was inducted at just three months old, the maximum age for entry into military training. “He was very playful and mischievous. Sometimes, when he didn’t listen, I would get angry, but you have to teach them with love and rewards (favourite food, toys),” he said. “We sometimes spent 24 hours together during training, and then the day came when he became my most loyal companion.”

Military dogs undergo training lasting between nine and 18 months, completed in three stages. In the initial phase, dogs are taught basic commands — sitting, standing, walking and responding to instructions — during which a strong bond is formed between the dog and its designated handler.

The jawan said this coordination is critical. A change in handler requires time for adjustment, which can impact performance.

In the second stage, dogs undergo behaviour and aptitude tests to determine their suitability for roles such as explosive detection, narcotics detection, tracking or guard duty. Each dog is trained for only one specialised role.

In the final stage, dogs are taught to sniff the ground and are rewarded for identifying the correct scent. Gradually, gunpowder and explosive materials are introduced, enabling them to become proficient in detecting threats.

Alongside scent training, the dogs are physically conditioned to navigate uneven terrain, maintain balance and overcome obstacles — preparation essential for operating in high-risk and hostile environments.

The most difficult part of Remo's training was teaching him 'silent indication'.

The soldier explained, "If the dog starts barking after seeing an explosive, the sound waves could detonate some sensitive bombs.

Therefore, dogs are taught to sit down quietly as soon as they detect the scent. They are taught to sit at a predetermined distance from the bomb. Their sitting down signals to the handler that there might be a bomb there." The soldier said, "A dog is the most loyal creature in the world. Once its owner gives an order, it will complete its task no matter what. That is why dogs are successful in almost 99 per cent of cases." He said, "The dog doesn't know that it is identifying gunpowder or explosive material. For him, it's just a game. On receiving the command, he searches for the same scent he has been trained to detect."

In the ITBP, Belgian Malinois dogs are preferred for explosive detection.

The officer explained, "This breed is very agile and doesn't tire easily, so they are considered suitable for difficult conditions and long operations. Earlier, Labrador dogs were also used, but Belgian Malinois have proven more effective in field duty." However, now indigenous breeds of dogs are also being inducted into the army.

The officer also said that if a dog is found unable to perform duty due to age or health reasons, after a medical examination, it is retired and kept in a dedicated facility for dogs where they are cared for by the ITBP.

These trained dogs of the ITBP have played a crucial role in anti-Naxal operations. These dogs are also deployed in crowded events, programs, and other security duties.