Maharashtra panel summons comedian Kunal Kamra over Shinde remarks, hearing pushed to Feb 17

The Maharashtra legislative council’s privileges committee has summoned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare over alleged insulting remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with the hearing now rescheduled to February 17.

Both Kamra and Andhare were initially asked to appear before the panel at 2 pm on February 5. However, the date was deferred after Andhare cited her inability to attend due to campaigning for Zilla Parishad polls, committee chairperson and BJP MLC Prasad Lad told PTI on Wednesday.

The notice was issued 15 days ago, Lad said, warning that failure to appear after two summons would prompt the committee to decide on further action.

The breach of privilege notice was moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who accused Kamra and Andhare of making “derogatory remarks” against Shinde, whose Shiv Sena faction is part of the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

Kamra, known for his anti-establishment comedy, had last year targeted Shinde in a song parody, obliquely referring to him as a traitor.

Andhare, leader of the rival Sena (UBT), had supported Kamra.

The comedian, during his performance at the 'Unicontinental Mumbai' hotel in Khar area of Mumbai, had used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

A group of Shiv Sena workers reached the hotel and ransacked its office.

Shinde rebelled against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government.