Fresh jolt to isolated Ghulam Nabi Azad as two senior leaders return to Congress

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ambition to emerge as a political alternative in Jammu and Kashmir suffered a blow on Friday when two of his former colleagues returned to the Grand Old Party.

Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, both former ministers, were among dozens of leaders who had deserted the Congress in 2022 to join Azad. Last year, however, they resigned from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), but there was speculation that they might come back.

The two, however, returned to the Congress on Friday.

Azad's decision to float a party saw him ascend as another major force in Jammu and Kashmir politics. The decision of dozens of Congress leaders to join Azad had reduced the party to a minor player in the region. But most of them have since returned to the Congress, leaving Azad increasingly isolated.

The allegations that Azad was cosying up to the BJP also worked against him. During last year’s Assembly elections, Azad was forced to quit the contest over claims that he had been fielded by the saffron party to split anti-BJP votes.

Mohiuddin was the last senior face of Azad's party in the Valley while Saroori, an influential leader from Jammu’s Kishtwar, was considered his close aide.

The two rejoined the Congress days after Azad became part of an all-party delegation for global outreach on terrorism in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Azad was hospitalised in Kuwait after a health emergency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up to enquire about his health.

DPAP chief spokesperson Salman Nizami said the two leaders had already left the party and contested last year’s elections as Independents.

A source said though Azad was left with no senior leader in Kashmir, he enjoyed the support of former ministers R.S. Chib and Abdul Majid Wani in Jammu. “Azad sahab is returning to Jammu and Kashmir next week and we are hopeful that our party still has a bright future awaiting us,” the source said.

Mohiuddin said the Congress was like his home, and he regretted leaving it. “I should not have done it…. I was part of the Congress for 40 years. But I feel I was on leave and have returned to the party. I am thankful to the party leadership that they forgave my mistake," he said.