14 children go blind after using carbide guns during Diwali in Madhya Pradesh

The use of crude firecracker toys, also known as ‘carbide guns’, which were popular during Diwali, has sparked a wave of injuries across Madhya Pradesh, with 14 children reportedly losing their eyesight and 122 others hospitalised with severe eye damage.

At least 60 children are being treated in government hospitals in the state capital, while 50 others are recuperating in Vidisha, five of them with severe eye injuries, health officials confirmed.

“These crude guns, made using a gas lighter, a plastic pipe and calcium carbide, have become popular this Diwali. The carbide reacts with water to produce acetylene gas, which explodes when ignited,” a health department official said.

The devices, sold for Rs 150–Rs 200, are marketed in local stalls as “mini cannons” and even labelled as toys.

Doctors said small fragments of plastic pipe act like shrapnel, causing deep injuries to the eyes, face and skin. The trend has been fuelled by social media videos promoting a so-called “firecracker gun challenge”.

Bhopal’s Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Manish Sharma told PTI Videos that 60 injured people are still under treatment in various hospitals, including Hamidia, JP, Seva Sadan and AIIMS Bhopal.

“Carbide pipe guns are very dangerous. All the patients are safe, but several are under close observation,” he said.

Officials said more than 150 cases were reported in Bhopal the day after Diwali, though many victims were discharged after first aid.

“Doctors at AIIMS are trying to restore the eyesight of a 12-year-old. Similar efforts are underway for two children admitted to Hamidia Hospital,” another official added.

In Vidisha, R. K. Sahu, head of ophthalmology at the district hospital, said 50 people were injured in similar incidents.

“We are trying to restore the vision of five patients,” he said. Seventeen patients were admitted to Vidisha Medical College on Tuesday and three on Wednesday, according to Dr S. C. L. Chandravanshi. “One child underwent eye surgery due to serious injury,” he said.

Private hospitals also reported a steady stream of patients. “Twenty people have been admitted to our hospital in the past two days,” said ophthalmologist Dr Rupali Jain.

Families of the injured children blamed local authorities for failing to prevent the sale of the dangerous guns.

“These should never have been sold in the first place. Strict action must be taken against manufacturers and sellers, and compensation provided to cover treatment costs,” said Sarikh Khan, father of a 15-year-old boy admitted to Hamidia Hospital.

CMHO Sharma said the administration is cracking down on illegal sellers. Vidisha Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said 228 plastic carbide guns and 102 packets of calcium carbide were seized, and at least a dozen people detained for questioning.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier directed officials on October 18 to ensure such guns were not sold in markets. However, despite the order, officials admitted that the makeshift devices were widely available across local stalls during Diwali.

(With inputs from PTI)