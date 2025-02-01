MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath chosen for Malliyoor Shankar Smriti Award in memory of scholar

Former President of India and rocket scientist A P J Abdul Kalam was the first recipient of the award, instituted in 2012

PTI Published 01.02.25, 01:23 PM
Former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, S Somanath

Former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, S Somanath Wikipedia

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath is chosen for the Malliyoor Shankar Smriti Award instituted in memory of noted Sanskrit scholar and Bhagavatham exponent late Malliyoor Sankaran Namboothiri.

The honour comprises a purse of Rs one lakh, citation and plaque, a statement issued on Saturday said.

Former President of India and rocket scientist A P J Abdul Kalam was the first recipient of the award, instituted in 2012.

Distinguished persons who make remarkable contributions in the fields of arts, literature, science and spirituality are chosen for the honour, it said.

Besides Somanath, 'harikatha' exponent Visakha Hari is selected for the 'Malliyoor Ganesha Award' that comprises Rs 25,000 cash, a citation and a plaque.

The award will be presented to Somanath in a function to be held here on February 2, the statement added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

