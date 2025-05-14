Former chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik counters BJP with ‘growth’ figures

Former chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday claimed that Odisha recorded significant industrial growth during his tenure from 2015 to 2024.

Taking to social media platform X, Naveen — now the leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly — said the state’s industrial Gross State Value Added (GSVA) grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent between FY2015 and FY2024, the highest among all Indian states. He cited a report by leading credit rating agency ICRA to support his claim.

“The growth was mainly fuelled by the manufacturing sector. With consistent efforts to attract investment through Make in Odisha and meticulous nurturing of the industrial environment, the industry share in GSVA has reached 51% in 2024 — among the highest in the country,” Naveen posted.

The post appeared aimed at countering critics of the BJD’s governance record. The Make in Odisha conclave, launched in 2016 under his leadership, has since played a pivotal role in bringing investment to the state.

The assertion comes at a time when the BJP is preparing to mark one year of its government in Odisha. With the ruling party facing questions over its achievements in the past year, it has consistently criticised the previous BJD government for what it alleges was 24 years of underperformance.