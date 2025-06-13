Foreigners’ toll at 60 in Air India crash, India offers visa aid to victims' families

The crash of the London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday took away the lives of 60 foreigners.

Among the 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, 53 were British nationals, 7 were Portuguese nationals and 1 was from Canada. One British national survived.

The diplomatic missions of various countries offered support, while the Indian high commission in London extended visa assistance to the victims’ families.

In a statement on X, the Indian high commission pledged to facilitate urgent travel for families of the victims, particularly British nationals’ relatives needing to travel to India.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered its assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India, for investigation into the incident.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro also assured support to the victims’ families. Carney said Canada’s transportation officials were in contact with Indian counterparts.

Britain’s King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed shock and devastation.

King Charles said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were “desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad”.

Prime Minister Starmer posted on X: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

British foreign secretary David Lammy made a short statement on the air crash in the House of Commons and said the UK was working urgently with India to provide support.

US President Donald Trump reacted by saying, “India plane crash was terrible”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss.”