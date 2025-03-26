MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Forced retirement for Odisha officers over incompetence and corruption

In a letter to departmental secretaries, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja stressed the necessity of systematic reviews to weed out officers and employees of doubtful integrity

Subhashish Mohanty Published 26.03.25, 06:58 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi File image

The Odisha government has asked all its departments to enforce the premature retirement of government officers and employees deemed incompetent or lacking integrity.

In a letter to departmental secretaries, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja stressed the necessity of systematic reviews to weed out officers and employees of doubtful integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes in the wake of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi telling the state Assembly that as many as 120 employees, including officers, were dismissed from their jobs and 39 were given compulsory retirement on the grounds of indulging in corruption and acquiring disproportionate assets between 2020 and 2024.

The state government has also seized properties worth 59.47 crore. The state vigilance on Tuesday raided the house of an executive officer of Jatnai municipality in Khurda district and seized cash worth 17 lakh.

The chief secretary pointed out how the very purpose of the government is defeated, and the officers who are lacking in standard of efficiency are continuing in government jobs. “This not only brings inefficiency in the system but is highly detrimental to the public interest,” a release said.

RELATED TOPICS

Corruption Retirement Odisha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US B-2 stealth bombers head for Diego Garcia in attack warning to Iran, Houthis: TWZ

Air traffic control audio suggests major coordinated US Air Force mission In the Indian Ocean amid tensions with Tehran
Mamata Banerjee at the business meet in London on Tuesday.
Quote left Quote right

We have enough land and we can provide it if you come up with proper investment plans

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT