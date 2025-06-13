Flight of fancy: What to know about Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad

The Air India aircraft that crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. What to know about the aircraft:

Mid-size, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner

Known for: Fuel efficiency, comfortable passenger experience, and innovative design features like large windows with electronic dimming. The aircraft’s first commercial flight was on October 26, 2011, with All Nippon Airways. Air India began operating these aircraft in 2012

About 50% of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s primary structure is made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, making it lighter and more fuel efficient. It uses raked wingtips and smoother nose contours for better airflow and less drag

The 787-8 maintains a lower cabin altitude equivalent to 6,000ft, higher humidity levels, and improved air quality, reducing passenger fatigue and discomfort

Passenger capacity (two-class): 248

Range: The 787-8 covers roughly 7,305 nautical miles(13,530km)

Engine: GEnx-1B / Trent 1000