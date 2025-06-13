MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Flight of fancy: What to know about Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad

About 50% of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s primary structure is made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, making it lighter and more fuel efficient

The Telegraph Published 13.06.25, 05:36 AM
An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner fl ies over Tokyo on April 27.

The Air India aircraft that crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. What to know about the aircraft:

  • Mid-size, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner
  • Known for: Fuel efficiency, comfortable passenger experience, and innovative design features like large windows with electronic dimming. The aircraft’s first commercial flight was on October 26, 2011, with All Nippon Airways. Air India began operating these aircraft in 2012
  • About 50% of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s primary structure is made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, making it lighter and more fuel efficient. It uses raked wingtips and smoother nose contours for better airflow and less drag
  • The 787-8 maintains a lower cabin altitude equivalent to 6,000ft, higher humidity levels, and improved air quality, reducing passenger fatigue and discomfort

Passenger capacity (two-class): 248

Range: The 787-8 covers roughly 7,305 nautical miles(13,530km)

Engine: GEnx-1B / Trent 1000

Air India confirms 241 dead, 1 survivor after London-bound flight crashes in Ahmedabad

The airline said the sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin and is being treated in a hospital
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived the crash
Quote left Quote right

When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran

