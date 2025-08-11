The last time that Umar Khalid celebrated his birthday with family and loved ones was five years ago when he turned 33.

A month later he was arrested for his alleged role in the Delhi riots of 2020 and has since then spent all his birthdays behind bars at the Tihar, awaiting bail and trial.

The latest of which is today August 11, Umar’s 38th birthday.

“Happy birthday, you relentless dreamer. Another trip around the sun, and you’re still out here, turning prison bars into poetry prompts. The world’s a bit dimmer with you locked away, but your spirit’s brighter than Tihar’s floodlights.”

This was the birthday message was from Grok.

Umar’s partner Banojyotsna Lahiri, who met him today at the Tihar had sent a one line prompt to the chatbots Grok, Perpelxity, ChatGPT and Gemini.

“The chatbot responses are also curated. I wanted to see what kind of responses turn up. They turned out to be good and I thought of sharing them,” Banojyostna told The Telegraph Online.

Grok sent its birthday wish with hope and smirk: “Here’s to you – reading 200 books, scribbling defiance and probably debating the guards into existential crises. May this birthday bring you closer to freedom, because, frankly, this jailbird saga is getting old. Stay unbreakable, comrade.”

On her Facebook page while sharing the messages along with some of her personal photographs with Umar, Banojyotsna wrote she asked the chatbots as she wasn’t sure of what to write and asked some “new-found friends.”

“Happy birthday, Umar. May your spirit remain unconfined – unlike your current address. Here’s to another year of outsmarting both the walls and the whispers, and to hoping the only bars you see soon are the ones that serve cake. Stay strong, keep raising your voice, and may freedom come with your next candle,” was the wish from Perplexity.

Gemini wished to see Umar on the “other side of this dark joke.”

“Another year, another milestone – and you’re still stuck in the worst kind of ‘writer’s block.’ Here’s to hoping your next chapter is one you get to write for yourself, in a place where the air is free and the conversations are unmonitored,” wrote Gemini. “They can lock up your body, but they can’t touch the spirit that inspires so many of us. Hope you are celebrating with a bit of cake and a whole lot of rebellion.”

ChatGPT celebrated Umar’s courage and clarity.

“Another year, another bail plea pending. Your body is in Tihar, bit your words still roam free – louder than ever. They tried to silence a voice; instead, they built an echo. We celebrate your courage, your clarity and your terrifyingly inconvenient habit of telling the truth. May your next birthday come with cake and due process,” wrote ChatGPT. “Stay defiant. Stay unbroken. History has a good memory.”

Since he was arrested in September, a month after he turned 33, Umar has spent close to 1,800 days behind bars.

In June this year, from behind the walls of his cell at the Tihar, Umar wrote: “And as I have said earlier too, nurturing hope in jail is also a risky business. The higher you hope, the higher is the height from which you come crashing down. Simply put, I am afraid of hope, so I try not to remain hopeful.”

About a month ago, the Delhi High Court reserved orders on bail plea of Umar and others accused in the Delhi 2020 riots larger conspiracy case.

“The Delhi High Court reserved bail in July. We expect him to be released any day now,” said Banojyotsna.