Friday, 10 October 2025

Multiple FIRs filed over shoe attack on CJI Gavai, judiciary calls it serious affront

Cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab seek action against attacker and those glorifying the act; Justice Bhuyan says attack on CJI is no joke and must not be forgotten

Our Bureau Published 10.10.25, 06:05 AM
Rakesh Kishore

Rakesh Kishore Sourced by the Telegraph

Multiple FIRs have been registered in Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka in connection with the shoe attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai by advocate Rakesh Kishore in the Supreme Court on October 6.

While the FIR filed by the All India Advocates Association, Bengaluru, has sought criminal action against Kishore, FIRs filed by a lawyer in Maharashtra and lawyers and other individuals in Punjab want action to be taken against those who
glorified the shoe-throwing incident.

The Bengaluru FIR cites offences under BNS Sections 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duties) and 133 (use of criminal force to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation).

CJI Gavai on Thursday briefly spoke about the incident. “The other day on Monday, my brother (Justice K. Vinod Chandran) and I were shocked… but it is now a forgotten chapter,” he remarked while sitting in a bench with Justices K. Vinod Chandran and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Justice Bhuyan did not agree with the CJI. “I have my own views. The incident should not be forgotten. The institution of the CJI is not a joke. It is an affront to the institution of the judiciary and the CJI,” he said.

B.R. Gavai
