Firecracker accident in Kerala injures 50, football match organisers booked

The firecrackers misfired and fell among the spectators seated near the ground, injuring several

PTI Published 19.02.25, 12:36 PM

Videograb

Over 50 people were injured when firecrackers misfired and fell among the spectators of a Sevens football match at a stadium in the Areekode area of this district on Tuesday evening, police said here.

Among those injured, two are admitted to a hospital, police said.

The injuries of others who sought treatment were not serious, they added.

On Wednesday, police registered a case against the organisers.

According to the police, the incident occurred when firecrackers were set off just before the match.

The firecrackers misfired and fell among the spectators seated near the ground, injuring several.

The organisers have been booked under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to an explosive substance) and 125(B) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS, police added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

