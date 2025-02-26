Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market early Saturday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire station received the call at 2:56 am, prompting the dispatch of six fire tenders to the site.

The blaze originated in the temporary bar and dining structures on the terrace of two adjacent restaurants. Both establishments occupy ground-plus-two-storey buildings.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. No one was injured in the fire, said the DFS.

