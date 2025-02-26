MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market, no casualties reported

The fire station received the call at 2:56 am, prompting the dispatch of six fire tenders to the site

PTI Published 26.02.25, 03:06 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market early Saturday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire station received the call at 2:56 am, prompting the dispatch of six fire tenders to the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze originated in the temporary bar and dining structures on the terrace of two adjacent restaurants. Both establishments occupy ground-plus-two-storey buildings.

Also Read

Firefighters managed to contain the flames. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. No one was injured in the fire, said the DFS.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Khan Market Restaurant
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

CPM says Modi govt not fascist, Cong leader aghast, BJP cheers that INDIA bloc is in disarray

The communist party’s Prakash Karat-line resolution leads to sparring with Congress, Amit Malviya says ‘George Soros-tutored’ Rahul Gandhi and ‘cabal’ are having a meltdown
MK Stalin.
Quote left Quote right

For those asking why DMK opposes Hindi, my humble response is because you still impose it on us

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT