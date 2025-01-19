MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 January 2025

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj due to cylinder blast, fire tenders rushed to spot

The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations

PTI Published 19.01.25, 05:00 PM

PTI picture.

A massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, police said, but there was no immediate news of any casualty.

"Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety." It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Maha Kumbh Fire Accident
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh after two cylinders blast, fire tenders rush to spot

The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations
Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda (inset)
Quote left Quote right

He [Rahul Gandhi] has no knowledge of history, nor does he have anything to do with it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT