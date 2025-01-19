Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj due to cylinder blast, fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, police said, but there was no immediate news of any casualty.

"Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety." It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area.

