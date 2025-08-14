Fatehpur tomb fiasco intensifies as Congress leaders held, arrests of Hindutva activists delayed

Police on Wednesday arrested over a dozen Congress leaders in Fatehpur and put under house arrest party district president Mahesh Dwivedi to stop them from organising a protest against the delay in the arrest of Hindutva activists who stormed the premises of a tomb on the claim that it was a temple.

Right-wing groups had desecrated the Maqbara-e-Sangi, a tomb in Abunagar Redaiya, on Monday, demanding that they be allowed to pray there. None of those involved in the vandalism has been arrested yet although over 160 have been booked.

Dwivedi told reporters: “We have come to know that the government has decided to withdraw the cases against those who had attacked the tomb on August 11. It may also happen that they will surrender first and then the case will be withdrawn. But the people want them to be punished.”

Members of the BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Mahasabha had allegedly damaged a portion of the maqbara (mausoleum) and put up an RSS flag on a mazar (tomb) there. Videos posted on social media purport to show that everything happened in the presence of the police. The Hindutva groups also offered prayers there in the presence of the police.

Though the police denied any harm was done to the structure, sources said the administration got it repaired secretly on Tuesday night. “We have taken down the saffron flag and hired masons and labourers in the night to repair the damaged portions,” said a police officer.

Veer Singh, circle officer of Thariyaon under which Abunagar Redaiya falls, said: “We are also trying to arrest those who had entered the structure, but they have switched off their mobile phones.”

Spread over 10.18 bighas, the land of Maqbara-e-Sangi was in the possession of Ram Naresh Singh until December 30, 2010, when a local court adjudged that it belonged to the Islamic shrine committee and was under the government’s supervision. The revenue department registered it in the name of the Maqbara Committee in 2012.