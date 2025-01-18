Farooq Abdullah's convoy car collides with nilgai, head constable part of security team injured

A Delhi Police head constable, part of the escort team of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, was injured when the car convoy collided with a nilgai on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near the expressway exit in Bhandarej around 1.45 pm on Friday when the National Conference leader was en route to Ajmer.

Abdullah was in another vehicle, while the escort vehicle had four police personnel, including head constable Pappuram Meena, officials said. Meena was driving the Innova vehicle when it collided with the nilgai.

"The injured head constable was taken to the district hospital where he was given primary treatment and discharged later," Sadar police station head constable Arvind Kumar said.

He said that as soon as the accident occurred the other vehicles including the one carrying Abdullah stopped.

The members of the escort team then left for Ajmer in another vehicle of the convoy.

In Ajmer, the National Conference leader visited the dargah of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and paid obeisance.

He also prayed for the wellbeing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who was attacked in his house in Mumbai.

"I prayed for the country's brotherhood and progress and for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, (I prayed) that they come out of every difficulty they have been facing for the last ten years," he told reporters in Ajmer.

"I requested Allah that we need snow so we can overcome the water shortage. I also prayed for Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by goons inside his house," he said.

"His life was thankfully saved and I pray that he gets well soon and such things do not happen in our country," he added.

