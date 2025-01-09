MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Farmer attempts suicide at Shambhu border, dies in Patiala hospital

This is the second such incident at the protest site within three weeks

PTI Published 09.01.25, 01:46 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 55-year-old farmer protesting at the Shambhu border allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by consuming a poisonous substance, farmer leaders said, the second such incident at the agitation site within three weeks.

Resham Singh, who was from Pahuwind in Tarn Taran district, took the extreme step at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana where farmers have been protesting for almost a year now, pressing the Centre guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Resham Singh was taken to the Rajindra hospital in Patiala where he died, the farmers said.

Farmer leader Tejvir Singh said Resham Singh was upset with the Central government for not resolving the issues despite their protracted protest.

Another farmer, Ranjodh Singh, committed suicide at the Shambhu border on December 18.

Ranjodh Singh was distressed by the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (70), who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26 at the Khanauri border.

Under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

