‘False’ cases for Odisha tribals resisting mining, allege activists and villagers

Krushna Sikka, a 23-year-old tribal youth from Odisha, who spent five months in jail on rape charges, has alleged that the case was fabricated to punish him for opposing mining in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

“I was booked on October 4, 2023, and released on February 12, 2024. This is what happens when you resist mining. There’s no end to harassment,” said Krushna, speaking to the media in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Krushna, along with fellow villagers from Sijimali, Kutrumali and Majingmali — areas rich in bauxite deposits — met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Odisha visit on Friday. They narrated how those resisting mining were being intimidated, criminalised and falsely branded as Maoists.

“If we allow mining, nearly 200 streams that originate in these hills will dry up. But if we oppose it, they brand us Maoists,” said 24-year-old Mami Pushika. “We’d rather die than see our hills destroyed.”

Another tribal woman, Narsinga Dei Majhi, 40, said, “We’ve protested time and again, but no government has listened. This time, Rahul Gandhi gave us a patient hearing and promised support.”

Activist Lingaraj Azad, known for his role in the Niyamgiri anti-mining movement, recalled how Gandhi’s visit in 2010 helped save Niyamgiri. “He promised to be a sipahi (soldier) of the hills — and he kept his word. Now we’ve invited him to visit Sijimali and Kutrumali and he has agreed.”

Azad alleged that people resisting mining are routinely implicated in false cases, including charges of rape, attempted murder and even booked under UAPA: “Now they’re targeting new areas like Sijimali. They want to silence our resistance.”

The delegation accused the state government of colluding with corporate interests. “The government-Adani-Vedanta nexus is threatening the lives and livelihoods of over three lakh tribal people,” they said, adding that mining was being pushed by bypassing the Forest Rights Act, the PESA Act and without consent from gram sabhas.

They also alleged that “corporate goons” and police have created a climate of fear and that reports were being manipulated in favour of mining companies.

The Sijimali bauxite mining block has already been awarded to Vedanta Limited. The Kutrumali block in Rayagada and Kalahandi, along with the Ballada block in Koraput, have been allotted to Mundra Aluminium Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

Both companies have reportedly engaged Mythri Infrastructure and Mining India Private Limited to operate the mines.

In their memorandum to Gandhi, the villagers urged him to raise their concerns nationally. “We will not allow Adani, Vedanta or Ambani to destroy our land and culture. We seek protection under the Constitution,” they said.