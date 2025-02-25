MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Examinations will be conducted on full syllabus: CBSE's draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice

All students will be allowed to take the exams on up to two occasions during any given school year

PTI Published 25.02.25, 09:17 PM
Representational image.

Representational image.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday approved draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year from 2026, officials said.

The draft norms will now be put in the public domain and the stakeholders can submit their feedback till March 9 following which the policy will be finalised, they said.

As per the draft norms, the first phase of the exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will be conducted from May 5 to 20.

"Both the examinations will be conducted on full syllabus and the candidates will be allotted the same examination centres in the two editions. Exam fees will be enhanced and collected for both exams at the time of application filing," a senior board official said.

"The first and second editions of the board exams will also act as supplementary exams, and no special exams will be conducted in any circumstances," the official added.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) had recommended that to eliminate the "high stakes" aspect of the board exams, all students will be allowed to take the exams on up to two occasions during any given school year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

CBSE National Education Policy Examinations
